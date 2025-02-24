The 2025 NFL Draft class has its fair share of talent, even at the quarterback position. Both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be high picks, but not everyone thinks this QB class is a strong one.

An AFC scout speaking to ESPN said he wouldn't draft a signal-caller this year over the six who went in the first round in 2024:

“There isn't a single guy this year you'd take over the six drafted [in the first round] last year,” an AFC scouting director said.

Caleb Williams of course went No. 1 overall, followed by Jayden Daniels at No. 2 and Drake Maye at No. 3. Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix all went in the opening round as well. Another QB wasn't taken until the fifth round.

Regardless, Williams and Daniels in particular showed well in their rookie campaigns, most notably the latter. Daniels led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship in his very first NFL season.

While the AFC scout doesn't believe this is a better QB class than 2024, an NFC scouting director sees more longevity in this group:

“This class might not have a superstar quarterback, but at the end of the day, it'll have more [long-term] starters than 2021 or 2022 [one each],” an NFC scouting director said.

Ward was an electric threat for Miami and can do a little bit of everything. Sanders is also a versatile QB and seems destined for the bright lights of the NFL, having grown up around the game and facing pressure his entire life as Deion Sanders' son. He's been linked to the NY Ginats, who could be a solid fit given they need a QB1.

As for Ward, the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets are potential landing spots. Regardless of what scouts may think about the 2025 NFL Draft QB class, we will likely have two signal-callers selected in the first round in April.