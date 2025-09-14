The NFL is often called the “not for long” league for a reason. Teams often rise and fall in prominence, with only the best NFL dynasties surviving for an extended period of time. One NFL executive seems to be suggesting that one NFC team's reign could be coming to an end, while another is rising to prominence.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared an interesting quote from one NFL executive in a recent article.

Russini reported that the anonymous front-office executive seriously dissed the 49ers while complimenting the Packers.

The executive praised the Packers for their young roster during Green Bay's dominant win on Thursday Night Football. They juxtaposed Green Bay's situation to San Francisco's.

“This is how you build a young team,” they texted Russini. “…they’re the anti-San Francisco.”

Granted, the Packers are also rising to prominence because of their epic trade for Micah Parsons.

But Green Bay is able to make such an expensive acquisition because they have a base of young players on rookie contracts.

Meanwhile, San Francisco does not have the same benefit. Does that mean the 49ers on the way out as a superpower in the NFC?

How injuries, draft misses are dooming the 49ers in 2025

As Russini points out, the 49ers have had their blunders recently with multiple roster decisions.

Now San Francisco could be facing a looming crisis as a result.

“For all the praise Lynch and his staff have earned, some recent roster decisions are catching up to them,” Russini wrote. “Between the 2022 and 2023 drafts, the 49ers made 18 selections. Only seven of those players are currently on the active roster — one of them being Purdy.”

The 49ers also spent a third-round pick in 2023 on kicker Jake Moody, an incredibly controversial decision both then and now.

Moody struggled during his time in San Francisco. The 49ers decided to waive Moody on Tuesday, solidifying his selection as a terrible decision.

Now the 49ers need to replenish their reserve of talented players on cheap contracts. Otherwise, they may not be able to compete in a few years.

Thankfully, San Francisco added a solid 2025 rookie class that (so far) look quite promising.

It will be fascinating to see where the 49ers end up after the 2025 NFL season. Especially with Brock Purdy's health in question early in the regular season.