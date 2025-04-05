While hardcore NFL Draft fans have read the mocks, checked the big boards, and settled into the generally accepted rhymes and rhythms of where teams will select certain players, all it takes is for one team to make a trade, and suddenly, the entire dynamic has changed.

A quarterback who many assumed would be on the board in the 20s could be gone in the high teens. A team destined to add a premier tight end could fall outside of their range, and the top-2 running backs could begin to fall if the three-or-so teams who would actually look to select them in the top-20s decide to trade down to accumulate more assets.

But which teams have the best chance to make a trade and shake up the draft board forever? Well, ESPN asked some of their top NFL analysts that very question and came away with three answers, including Jordan Reid's pick, the Arizona Cardinals, who might be willing to move down for more assets.

“Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals, who own the No. 16 pick, have not been shy about moving around the board and have had large recent draft classes, including 12 picks in 2024 and nine in 2023,” Reid wrote. “With only six this year, don't be surprised if general manager Monti Ossenfort trades out of his pick.

“Even after signing Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell in free agency, Arizona could continue to add depth to its defensive front.”

Field Yates had another candidate: the Washington Commanders. Why? Well, because he believes their aggressive offseason could continue into the draft.

“Washington Commanders. General manager Adam Peters has resourcefully added to his roster through trades this offseason, landing Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel Sr. for modest draft pick compensation,” Yates wrote.

“The Commanders are down to only five picks and are in the sweet spot — No. 29 overall — where a team slotted early in Round 2 could want to move up for a coveted prospect and the fifth-year option that comes with all first-round contracts. If the Giants or Browns do not take a quarterback early in Round 1, could they give Peters a call?”

And last but not least, Matt Miller has the Minnesota Vikings as a team to watch, as, much like the Cardinals, they don't have as many picks as they would like but have a willingness to accumulate them by trading down the board.

“Minnesota Vikings. With only four selections in this draft, including no second-rounder, the Vikings have less draft capital than any other team. At No. 24 overall, they could benefit from sliding back to a spot like Buffalo (No. 30) or Kansas City (No. 31) to add extra picks. Minnesota could still fill needs at defensive back or defensive tackle later in Round 1.”

Will any of these teams actually move their first-round pick in 2025, or will the opening night of the NFL Draft remain as it currently is, with all 32 teams holding their own selections? While only time will tell, it's clear multiple teams are interested in making a move so the draft could have plenty of surprises on Night 1.