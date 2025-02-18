The New York Jets entered the 2024 NFL season with sky-high expectations. They banked on the return of star QB Aaron Rodgers and an aggressive roster overhaul to propel them into contention. The mission was clear: make a deep playoff push and solidify themselves as an AFC powerhouse. However, what followed was yet another season of frustration. This forced the organization into a tough offseason filled with critical decisions. After finishing with a dismal 5-12 record and missing the postseason once again, the Jets must now shift gears. That means cutting ties with underperforming or overpaid players—regardless of their stature or past achievements.

A Season of Dashed Hopes

Coming into 2024, the Jets envisioned a playoff run—perhaps even a shot at the Super Bowl. That dream quickly crumbled. The team stumbled out of the gate, struggled with inconsistency, and ultimately parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh. Desperate to salvage their season, they swung a blockbuster trade for star wide receiver Davante Adams. The Jets hoped he could spark the offense. Sure, Adams delivered some solid performances down the stretch. However, the move proved futile for a team that was never truly in the playoff hunt.

As the offseason began, the Jets wasted no time in making major changes. They hired former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new head coach. In a stunning but necessary move, the organization also announced plans to part ways with Rodgers, officially closing the chapter on their high-risk gamble. What remains is a roster filled with mismatched veterans—players who were brought in to push the Jets over the top but ultimately fell short.

New York’s postseason drought, which dates back to the 2010 season, continues to loom over the franchise. And as the team embarks on yet another rebuild, it's difficult to find much optimism that 2025 will be the year that streak finally ends.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the New York Jets cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Davante Adams – WR

The Jets swung for the fences when they traded for Davante Adams midway through the 2024 season. As we said, they hoped he could be the game-changing playmaker to reignite their stagnant offense. Instead, the move fell flat. Yes, Adams delivered 854 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions in his time with the Jets. Still, he never became the transformative force they envisioned. At 32 years old and with a massive cap hit looming, his long-term fit in New York is in serious question.

Now, the Jets find themselves in a tricky financial situation. They have just over $20 million in cap space and looming uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers’ future. Adams’ $35.6 million cap hit for 2025 is simply unsustainable. This is especially true for a team that is looking to reset after another lost season. A contract restructure could keep him in New York for another year. That would push $25.9 million into 2026 to create short-term relief. However, if Rodgers walks away—either via trade or retirement—the Jets would likely shop Adams as well. This would free up nearly $30 million in cap space to reinvest elsewhere.

The decision ultimately hinges on the direction of the franchise. If the Jets believe they can still compete with Rodgers, Adams may remain with a reworked contract. If they opt for a rebuild, cutting ties and moving forward without an aging, high-cost receiver is the smart move.

2. Aaron Rodgers – QB

Aaron Rodgers' time in New York was supposed to be a story of redemption. Instead, it turned into a cautionary tale of risk and regret. After a devastating Achilles injury wiped out his 2023 season, his return in 2024 didn’t go as planned. The future Hall of Famer struggled to stay healthy, the offense never found a rhythm, and the team sputtered to a five-win finish. Now, the Jets must decide whether it’s worth keeping a 41-year-old quarterback who carries a massive financial burden.

Cutting or trading Rodgers before June 1 would do little to help the team financially. It would trigger an enormous $49 million dead-cap hit in 2025. A post-June 1 release is the more likely route. This would allow the Jets to free up $9.5 million in cap space next season. However, it would push a $35 million dead-cap charge into 2026. If Rodgers retires, the team could negotiate a settlement to minimize the financial blow. That said, there’s no easy way out of this contract.

Given the Jets’ situation, they must seriously consider moving on from Rodgers. Even if he returns for another season, is he capable of leading this team back to contention? The roster is flawed, the offensive line remains a work in progress, and the AFC East is as competitive as ever. If the Jets want to reset and build toward the future, parting ways with Rodgers—while painful—is a necessary step.

3. Allen Lazard – WR

Allen Lazard followed Rodgers to New York as part of the Jets’ all-in approach. However, with the Rodgers era nearing its end, Lazard’s time in green and white is likely over as well. Yes, he provided occasional flashes as a deep threat. On the flip side, his overall production—37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns—simply doesn’t justify his contract.

Financially, moving on from Lazard makes sense. Cutting him would clear a significant portion of his cap hit. This would provide the Jets with much-needed flexibility. If they are serious about reshaping their receiver room and moving past the mistakes of the last two years, releasing Lazard is an easy decision.

With younger and cheaper options available, the Jets don’t need to hold onto a player who was brought in primarily to complement Rodgers. If they truly want to build a new offensive identity, cutting Lazard is the logical step toward that goal.

The Tough Road Ahead

The New York Jets face a pivotal offseason, one that could determine the direction of the franchise for years to come. The ambitious win-now experiment centered around Aaron Rodgers has failed, leaving the team with difficult financial and roster decisions. Moving on from Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers, and Allen Lazard would mark the official end of an era that never truly got off the ground. While these moves won’t be easy—financially or emotionally—they may be necessary for the Jets to reset and build a sustainable future. Whether they choose to retool for another run or embrace a full rebuild, the front office must act decisively. With a roster still needing significant upgrades and a fanbase growing impatient, the time for half-measures is over. The Jets must make the hard choices now to finally put an end to more than a decade of mediocrity.