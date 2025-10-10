According to Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown, there was never a meeting between him, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley. Despite Barkley saying there was a meeting after the Eagles' loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Following the Eagles' 34-17 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, Brown took to social media to claim that no meeting had occurred.

“Just to clear this up. That wasn’t a meeting or a sit-down. I said “I don’t recall” because it got painted like there was tension and Sa had to step in. That’s not true. I was walking to my car, saw them, and stopped to talk. Nothing more.”

Just to clear this up. That wasn’t a meeting or a sit-down. I said “I don’t recall” because it got painted like there was tension and Sa had to step in. That’s not true. I was walking to my car, saw them, and stopped to talk. Nothing more. — AJ BROWN (@1kalwaysopen_) October 10, 2025

On Thursday, Philadelphia had to do a quick turnaround from last week. As a result, they were dealt a huge upset by the last place Giants. Hurts finished the game completing 24 out of 33 pass attempts for 283 passing yards as well as touchdown.

Also, Barkley didn't score a touchdown and rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries. Brown had six receptions for 80 yards but no touchdowns.

As a result, the Eagles are now 4-2 on the year and have lost back to back games.

They are on a buy weekend and will be back in action to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 19.

What does this do for the Eagles core?

The fact that Brown is saying something entirely different than what Barkley says spells trouble. It says something is wrong with the team chemistry, especially when it involves three of their key players.

Recently, Brown has openly criticized the way the Eagles' offense is being run as “conservative”. After the game on Thursday, Brown said that the third quarter has become one of the Eagles' weak areas. It was during that time that the Giants extended their lead to 27-17 as the Philadelphia offense couldn't deliver on opportunities to get back in the game.

If the team is not on the same page and if three of their best players are contradicting one another, then the product on the field is the proof in the pudding.