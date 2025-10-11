Someone is clearly not telling the truth on the Philadelphia Eagles. On the one hand, Saquon Barkley said there was a meeting between him, Jalen Hurts, and AJ Brown. Then there is Brown flatly denying there was a meeting.

On all which speaks to a larger issue within the organization.

Speaking of Brown, on Saturday, reports surfaced that there could be a chance that Brown could be traded as the season progresses, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Meanwhile, the Eagles say there is nothing in the works that could lead to that.

But a source told Russini that Brown's current state of mind shouldn't rule out that possibility while mentioning Eagles executive VP Howie Roseman.

“Brown doesn’t look frustrated or mad — he looks indifferent. And that’s not a good place to be.” A GM in the AFC said, “I think Howie (Roseman) moves him. It would have to be for the right player or pick, but (a trade) wouldn’t surprise me. Howie likes deals, especially if a player’s value overrides how Brown is being used.”

“Most teams anticipate the asking price to be steep. Expect more calls as we near November.”

AJ Brown's heart doesn't seem to be in it

As of late, Brown seems not to be producing as much as he had in recent seasons. During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he set franchise records and was on top of his game. In 2022, Brown set a single-season record for receiving yards with 1,496.

The following year, Brown achieved 125 receiving yards in six consecutive games.

This year, his numbers have declined through the first six games of the season. So far, Brown has only 274 receiving yards on 25 receptions and a single touchdown. Earlier this month, Brown issued a cryptic post on social media citing the Bible about not being welcomed, thus fueling rumors of a potential trade.