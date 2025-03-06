The 2025 NFL Draft is coming up in less than two months as it will go down in late April. Quarterbacks are often the first position to go in the draft, and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the first taken. He should come off the board early when the draft comes around, but he did get some mixed reviews during the NFL Combine over the weekend. Sanders is a great player on the field, but there are some off-the-field things that teams are worried about.

NFL insider James Palmer reportedly talked to a general manager of a team that needs a QB. This team has thought about Shedeur Sanders as an option, but they are still on the fence about it.

“Talking to a general manager that needs a quarterback in the top half of the draft,” Palmer said during an episode of NFL Insider Notebook. “He told me teams really have some questions they’d like answered with Shedeur Sanders. It’s not a bad thing, it’s just the nature of what comes with Shedeur Sanders. Which is everything that’s around him on top of the player. Teams need to be comfortable with bringing all of that into an organization.”

Sanders had a great career at college, but it certainly didn't come without off the field drama. There were players that transferred away from the Buffaloes that had things to say about Sanders and his dad, Deion Sanders, who was the head coach of the program. Those players didn't make it sound like Sanders was a very good teammate, but there are obviously two sides to every story.

This GM isn't the only person that expressed some concern about Sanders having some off the field issues. It is certainly something that a lot of teams are thinking about right now as they decide which QB is the best one for their team.

In terms of on the field play, Sanders is a great option. Sanders spent two years as the starting QB with Jackson State, and he moved to the power four level when his dad became the head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent the last two seasons with the Buffaloes, and he put up some impressive numbers.

This past season was Sanders' best as he finished the year 353-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders was one of the best QBs in college football, and it will be interesting to see how his game translates to the pro level.

Some teams might pass on Shedeur Sanders, but he is going to come off of the board quickly when the NFL Draft rolls around no matter what. It's only a matter of time before we know where he will be playing.