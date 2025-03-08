The New York Jets are looking for a quarterback this offseason. A new name is cropping up that may be on the team's radar. The Jets are apparently very interested in Justin Fields, per FOX Sports. Fields spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as both starter and backup.

“They love his athleticism, leadership traits, ability to move the pocket and maybe most importantly, believe his best football is ahead of him,” Fox reporter Jordan Schultz said on X, formerly Twitter, about the Jets interest.

Fields has said this offseason he wants to play for a team that will allow him a chance to start. He started the first three games of the 2024 season for the Steelers. He won all of them. When Russell Wilson returned from injury, Fields was benched.

The Steelers have reportedly kept an open dialogue with Fields this offseason, per FOX Sports. Pittsburgh is also in talks with Wilson, about keeping him in the Steel City.

The Jets parted ways with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2024 campaign. New York finished the season with a 5-12 record.

The Jets desperately need a strong quarterback

The Jets had such huge expectations for the 2024 season. Rodgers was returning from injury, and head coach Robert Saleh was on the hot seat. Everything sadly fell apart for the team and the general manager, head coach and now starting quarterback are all gone.

New Jets general manager Darren Mougey has a tough challenge ahead of him. The team hasn't made the playoffs in more than a decade. Jets fans are starving for success.

Mougey's decision on whom to sign at quarterback is a big one. There are plenty of options out there. Wilson and Fields are just two quarterbacks looking for a team. Another option is Sam Darnold, who used to play for the Jets. Darnold is expected to leave the Minnesota Vikings after having a career-best season in 2024.

The Jets are now led by Aaron Glenn, who used to play for the team. Glenn's spent the last several years as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. He helped the Lions reach the NFC Championship game during the 2023 season.

The Jets are one of several teams looking for a quarterback. The New York Giants are also looking at Wilson as a possible addition, as well as Rodgers. Time will tell how all these chips fall.