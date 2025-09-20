Recently, Tom Brady came under scrutiny for showing up in the Raiders' coaching booth during Monday Night Football. Raising questions about a conflict of interest given that Brady is a part owner of the Raiders organizations and as a result he received criticism.

Skip Bayless criticized Brady for being an owner and an analyst on Fox. On the flip side, Bill Simmons said there is no there there when it comes to Brady.

Perhaps the most fervent defense Brady got was from NBA veteran Draymond Green.

In the meantime, NFL executives are spilling the beans on how they feel about the extent of Brady's involvement with the Raiders, per Chase Daniel of ESPN.

Ultimately, he found that different executives expressed mixed feelings about Brady and the various titles he holds. On the one hand, praise, on the other, not thinking that he is benefiting his team.

The Brady situation is so unique and interesting to me:

In 2023, Brady became part owner of the Raiders shortly after retiring from playing. At the same time, he is an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

Recently, Brady made an announcement that he would competing in a Flag Football tournament in Saudi Arabia next March. He will be playing alongside other big wigs in the NFL including Saquon Barkley, CeeCee Lamb, and Rob Gronkowski.

A new level of scrutiny for Tom Brady

Ever since he stopped played, Brady has been under more of a microscope. The concerns of a conflict of interest has put Brady in a whole new light, a departure from how he has portrayed as a player.

However, coaches such as Ben Johnson and Brian Schottenheimer don't see an issue. Nevertheless, the criticism is very much alive and well. Questions about Brady's ability to be objective and not sharing any confidential information with opposing teams.

In 2024, the NFL relaxed the so-called “Brady Rules” that original placed restrictions on his access with teams. He can attend production meetings virtually, but not physically. He cannot attend opposing teams' practice facilities physically as well.