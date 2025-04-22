Where Shedeur Sanders will land remains to be seen. But it looks like Cam Ward found his place. However, Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Sanders over Ward on his final big board. Weird, huh?

Sometimes it seems like Kiper does things to make himself stand out. The NFL consensus clearly has Ward above Sanders. But Kiper posted Sanders at No,. 5 and Ward at No. 6.

Here is his love for Sanders, according to espn.com.

“You won't find a tougher or more resilient quarterback prospect than Sanders,” Kiper said. “(He) took 99 sacks over the past two seasons but still put up really strong numbers. I'm always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right. He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball.”

Is QB Shedeur Sanders better than Cam Ward?

Kiper also likes the way Sanders can perform when everything is in alignment.

“When his mechanics and footwork are sound, he can pick apart a defense,” Kiper said. “And while he's not necessarily a major rushing threat, he can keep the chains moving with his legs when there is an opening.”

As for Ward, Kiper perhaps thinks Ward falls short in the way he throws the football.

“Ward has an unorthodox delivery, but he throws with accuracy and velocity from different arm angles,” Kiper said. “He displays solid game management traits, and while he had some ball security issues in 2023 at Washington State, that wasn't an issue in 2024. When things break down around him, Ward can extend plays with his legs, either throwing on the move or picking up first downs as a runner. I like his toughness, swagger, and confidence.”

Of course, the rest of the NFL world doesn’t agree with Kiper. For example, Lance Zierlein of nfl.com gave Ward a prospect grade of 6.39 while Sanders received a 6.30 mark.

Also, Dane Brugler of nytimes.com has it the other way. Pro Football Focus has Ward at No. 20 overall with Sanders at 45. Not even close. Daniel Jeremiah of nfl.com put Ward at No. 8 overall with Sanders at No. 20. Again, not close. Also, ESPN has Ward above Sanders.