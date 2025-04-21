As the New York Giants prepare for the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday night, there have been debates about whether the team should go with Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While it's been reported that the Giants have mixed opinions on Sanders, there could be a chance the team could stay or move up their high second-round pick to the end of the first round to get him.

In the latest reporting from James Palmer of Bleacher Report, he says he's confident that Sanders will be the second quarterback taken after University of Miami's Cam Ward, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be taken soon after. Palmer said that the “greatest chance” is Sanders falling in between the range of the 21st and 40th overall pick in the second round, with New York having “done a ton of work on him.”

“Do I think there’s still a strong chance he’s the second quarterback taken? Yes, I do. Do I think that’s probably between 21 – 40 something? Yeah, I think that might be the greatest chance,” Palmer said. “The Giants have done a ton of work on him, maybe more work than we know of, that one team has done on one player.”

“But it really gets the sense of the way they built their quarterback room, that there’s really only two blue chip players in this entire draft in Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter,” Palmer continued. “That they take Carter at three if Hunter is off the board at two, and they still look for their quarterback with their next pick, potentially. They have a ton of ammunition to make a move and give up some capital if they have to, to get their quarterback.”

Giants don't have a clear consensus on Shedeur Sanders

Though Sanders has been conncted to the Giants for quite some time, it seems unlikely that the team would use the third overall pick on him, especially if they can get Colorado teammate Travis Hunter of even Penn State's Abdul Carter. If the cards fall in their favor, Sanders could slip far to their second-round pick though one would think a team could trade up to pick him.

Still, ESPN's Adam Schefter would write in a column Monday that there isn't a clear “consensus” on Sanders within the team.

“And yet there still might not be consensus within the building about whether to draft him,” Schefter wrote. “There is a belief around the league that certain segments of the Giants organization want Sanders more than others. Per sources, Sanders wants to be in a place where he has the full support of an organization, and there are questions about whether the Giants fit into that category.”

At any rate, the first round of the NFL Draft starts Thursday night, where the Giants will pick third overall.