Following a 10-7 campaign that ended with a divisional round loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, the future of the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback position is up in the air as Matthew Stafford could be moving on. After not weighing in on the situation previously, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his thoughts.

“And so at the end of the day, we had something in mind, he had something in mind, and nobody was right or wrong,” McVay said via NBC Sports. “And then, ultimately, you’re saying there’s a ton of interest, because this guy’s an incredible player.”

McVay made no mistake about it, he wants Stafford to stick around and continue to lead the team.

“There’s no discrepancy on us wanting him to continue to lead the way and be our quarterback,” McVay said. “The interesting and the challenging dilemma and dynamics within this are, ‘Hey, how do you continuously as a head coach look at the short term and the long term and be able to figure out what does that really look like?’

“There is no dispute — and let’s not get it twisted in regard to anybody wanting him to be our quarterback.”

Stafford is coming off a campaign in which he went 340-of-517 on passing attempts for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns while only throwing eight interceptions.

McVay did say that while he wants Stafford to remain in Los Angeles, the team also needs to keep its future interests in mind. Stafford is getting up there in age and likely will not be able to lead the team to success for much longer.

Now, there’s layers to it,” McVay said. “You have to be able to say, ‘Hey, how do we continuously build? How do we support him? How do we make sure that he’s getting what is his worth relative to those things?’”

The clock is ticking for both sides to make a decision.