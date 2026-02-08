It appears that NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's days with the Miami Dolphins could be numbered. Tagovailoa is expected to be on the market for a trade. Miami is willing to eat some of his contract in order to move him, per a report from ESPN.

“Miami is expected to be willing to pay down a portion of Tagovailoa's contract to help facilitate a trade, sources told ESPN, though the money still makes it challenging,” Adam Schefter wrote.

In July 2024, the Dolphins signed the quarterback to a contract extension. The deal was massive, at $212 million. That makes things difficult for the Dolphins.

“Cutting Tagovailoa would leave a $99 million dead money salary cap charge — the largest in NFL history — while designating him as a post-June 1 cut would spread out the money over two years,” Schefter added.

The Dolphins finished the 2025 season with a 7-10 record. Miami missed the postseason, and then cut ties with former head coach Mike McDaniel.

Dolphins are moving on in 2026 with a new head coach

Miami is trying to push ahead to the top of the AFC East standings. The team appears to have some questions regarding whether Tagovailoa should be a part of that rebuild.

Tagovailoa has been dealing with head injuries for the last few seasons. In 2025, the Dolphins quarterback threw for 2,660 passing yards. He also had 20 touchdown passes.

“Tagovailoa, who turns 28 next month, suggested after the season that he was open to a fresh start with a new team. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was noncommittal when asked last month about Tagovailoa's future with the organization, saying the Dolphins were undecided at the quarterback position,” Schefter wrote.

Miami's new head coach is Jeff Hafley. He previously worked as defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. Hafley will have to decide if Tagovailoa will be his quarterback of the future.

Tagovailoa was drafted fifth overall by the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Alabama, under Nick Saban.