The Green Bay Packers will usher in the Micah Parsons era in Sunday's big season opener against the Detroit Lions. The two-time First-Team All-Pro will be somewhat limited due to his back injury, but he will still take the field for his new squad. When he is unleashed at full force, the cheeseheads will have extremely high expectations. The organization handed Parsons the richest non-quarterback contract in NFL history, locking him down for four years, $188 million.

Green Bay is now under enormous pressure to establish itself as a legitimate title contender. The franchise will embrace that burden, though, for that is the standard that fans expect from their beloved Packers. Before general manager Brian Gutekunst completed the mega trade and mega signing, the Dallas Cowboys received calls from the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

There were other teams that did not even get that far due to the sacrifice it would take to land the star edge rusher.

“As for everyone else? Potential suitors like the Vikings, Browns, Broncos, Texans, Bengals, Chiefs, Commanders, 49ers, Titans and Rams never engaged,” Russini writes. “The timing, the haul, and the money were simply too much.”

Micah Parsons would have been a nice fit on a bunch of teams

The Minnesota Vikings could have sent a strong message to the NFL if they added a sack machine like Parsons to their balanced roster. Pairing No. 1 with former Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett could have made Cleveland Browns fans forget about their quarterback conundrum, or at least push it to the side. The Denver Broncos already boast an elite defense, so the 26-year-old could have realistically vaulted the group into rarefied air.

Article Continues Below

The Houston Texans need something to help them take the next step and the Tennessee Titans could use more support for rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Then there are the teams who are currently inside the top-10 for Super Bowl favorites. The Cincinnati Bengals desperately require defensive reinforcements if they want to run through the rest of the AFC, the Washington Commanders are determined to prove that they are no fluke and the San Francisco 49ers could wreak unspeakable havoc if Nick Bosa had a top-tier running mate on the defensive line.

But the trade destination that would have accrued the most national attention would have undoubtedly been the Kansas City Chiefs. Ultimately, though, the three-time defending AFC champions and the rest of those aforementioned franchises were unwilling to meet the Cowboys' demands.

The Packers decided to seize the opportunity, trading two first-round draft picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, in addition to committing a substantial contract. They believe Micah Parsons can transform their consistently impressive team into a true powerhouse.

Time will tell if they regret going all in on the pass-rusher, or if some of those other contenders kick themselves for not making the necessary room to facilitate such a blockbuster.