The 2025 NFL Draft is just over two months away. Over the new several weeks, NFL teams will attend the NFL Scouting Combine, various pro days, and perform in-person interviews with top prospects. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is one of those prospects expected to be picked within the top five selections in April. He is already winning over some NFL legends.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter heaped praise on Shedeur Sanders during a recent interview. He told Kay Adams that he received a positive review of Sanders from an unlikely source.

“When I was at the [CFP National Championship], Notre Dame vs. Ohio State, I was working for AT&T, who [Shedeur] already has a deal with,” Carter began. “He didn't know that I was going to be getting in the car with his driver. Right after they had been driving him and his brother around for two days. So the things that the driver said, as far as the way he conducted his business, the way he takes care of himself.”

Adams pressed Carter for more examples from the driver.

“His timing, coming down every time he called him, he was five minutes early,” Carter replied. “The way he was preparing his wardrobe inside the car. The things he talked about with his brother, the seriousness with which he conducted himself. All of these things that he was like bragging about Shedeur.

Carter concluded by giving a quote from the driver.

“I drove him for two days and teh kid is going to be a great quarterback,” he concluded. “Even if he couldn't play, he's going to be a great human being.”

Where will Shedeur Sanders be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders is one of a few talented quarterbacks in a weak 2025 NFL Draft class. As a result, QB-needy teams should be fighting amongst themselves to draft him towards the top of the first round.

But where exactly will Sanders be selected?

There are several QB-needy teams picking at the top of the draft. The Titans, Browns, Giants, Raiders, Jets, and Saints are the most notable teams who need to add a new QB. The Browns may even be Sanders' preferred location.

There are other teams, like the Steelers or Seahawks, who could use a young quarterback to build around. However, they are too far down the draft board to realistically be able to trade up for Sanders.

Sanders will most likely be picked with one of the top five picks in the draft. If he falls outside of the top five, he may tumble quite far down the board.