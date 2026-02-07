We are just under 48 hours away from Super Bowl LX kicking off in Santa Clara, California. The New England Patriots have been designated the home team against the Seattle Seahawks. It is a rematch from 11 years ago, when the Patriots held off the Seahawks, 28-24. Football fans should be so lucky to get such a great game.

That one ended with Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson throwing an interception at the 1-yard line with 20 seconds left in the game.

Unlike Super Bowl XLIX, this time it is the Seahawks that are favored. They have been 4.5-point favorites on a line that has remained consistent since Championship Sunday.

A lot of people believe in Seattle. But this Patriots team has feasted while utilizing the underdog label. Plus, Super Bowl underdogs have been incredibly hot the last handful of years. So, predicting the outcome of the game may be a bit too tricky.

But they aren't the only type of predictions you can make. Super Bowl props have become an American phenomenon on the big day.

So, let's get to the best Super Bowl 2026 Props for Seahawks vs. Patriots.

Super Bowl 60 Props

Super Bowl parties are common all across the country, even for those who are not football fans. One of the best ways to ingratiate and incorporate those people is through prop bets.

These alternate bets are a really fun way to watch the game. They can cover anything from the length of time for the singing of the National Anthem, to a player's over/under rushing yards in the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, you can utilize Novig's prediction market to predict which of these types of prop bets will hit.

Most Receiving Yards

One of the more popular predictions to make is positional statistics. Most Novig users predict that Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba will lead all receivers in yards. But you'll be laying -175 to make that bet.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, fresh off winning Coach of the Year honors, may take a page out of Bill Belichick's playbook. He may opt to double JSN all game and take his chances elsewhere. If that happens, there could be money to be made.

Patriots' tight end Hunter Henry offers better than 11.5-to-1 odds, per Novig. Seattle's secondary is elite and ought to keep New England's wide receivers in check. But they were less efficient at holding down the tight end position.

This seems like great value.

Longest Touchdown

Football fans are not going to like this one, but the UNDER on the longest touchdown seems like a sound prediction to make.

Novig has that line at 35.5 yards. You'll get even money if it comes in under that.

Now, both of these offenses have been quick-strike offenses. They have shown the ability to score from anywhere on the field. But this game screams defense.

Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense have been putrid in the playoffs. Now they face another top-5 defense in Seattle. Meanwhile, New England's defense has been on fire for a month. Seattle has not faced a legit good defense in nearly two months. Yeah, I know, the Los Angeles Rams defense was formidable. But from Thanksgiving on, they were in the bottom third in the NFL. They were not the same defense we saw early in the year.

This game ought to be low-scoring. Punters will be busy, and long touchdowns seem unlikely.

Bad Bunny's Halftime Performance

One of the most fun props always involves the halftime entertainer. This year, that is Bad Bunny.

There are tons of possibilities on what song will kick off the show, including “Titi Me Pregunto” as the favorite. But Novig also lists “DtMF,” “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” and “MONACO” as other top options. You can predict which song will go first as well as whether a song will be played at all or not.

You can even predict if any other celebrities will join him on stage, including Taylor Swift at 19-1.