Many were skeptical about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, but ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith became a fan after watching the show. He's now considering a massive life change.

During his Straight Shooter program on SiriusXM, Smith lauded the show. He agreed with NFL legend JJ Watt, who wrote, “Did I understand a single word of it? I did not. Was it a vibe? It was,” following Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show on X, formerly Twitter.

Let’s set the record straight: I thought Bad Bunny did a hell of a job pic.twitter.com/Wrk9B8Wh3p — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 11, 2026

“I thought Bad Bunny did a hell of a job,” Smith praised. “I thought the vibe was off the chain. And let me tell you something right now — you couldn't stop dancing to that music. He put on a party. I agreed with JJ Watt, former NFL star, future Hall of Famer for the Houston Texans, when he said, ‘Hey. Did I understand a word he was saying? No. Was the vibe live? Yes, it was.' Hell yes, it was.”

Smith didn't exactly quote Watt's words right, but the sentiment remains. He took a step further when saying, “Bad Bunny didn't have you upset at Bad Bunny because of his performance on Super Bowl Sunday that was viewed by more than 135 million people. What he had you doing was mad if you didn't know Spanish, because you [were] like, ‘D**n! This music is live! It's a party! It feels good!'”

He then name-dropped his late Spanish class teacher at Winston-Salem State University, Dr. Brooks Shaw, and apologized for “not dedicating myself to learning more Spanish.”

Now, he will “go back and take some d**n Spanish lessons.” Perhaps Smith will use his new skills to enjoy a proper Bad Bunny concert in the future.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show viewership numbers

Nielsen has revealed the official viewership numbers for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show. Despite initial rumblings that it averaged more than 135 million viewers, it did not top Kendrick Lamar's record-setting performance from the pervious year.

However, it still averaged 128.2 million viewers. This was higher than the Super Bowl game itself, which averaged 124.9 million viewers. Bad Bunny's show was also huge on social media, garnering four billion views after 24 hours from social consumption.