If nothing else, Bad Bunny's night at the 2026 Grammys was huge for not only the artist but for the NFL ahead of his Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show.

It was a record-breaking night for Bunny. He was nominated for six awards, and he won three of them, including Album of the Year. Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year in the history of the Grammys.

While the decision to have Bunny perform the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show was controversial amongst some NFL fans, the league has to feel good about it after seeing how many Grammys he won.

Bad Bunny sets sights on NFL's Super Bowl Halftime Show after historic Grammys night

In less than a week, Bunny will perform the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This is not his first appearance during a Halftime Show, as he made a cameo during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Show in 2020.

However, this is his first time headlining the show. Earlier in the night, Green Day will perform at the Super Bowl 60 opening ceremony. So, it will be a star-studded event.

It's unknown what songs Bunny intends to play during the Halftime Show. More than likely, he will perform a blend of his greatest hits and songs from his latest Grammy-winning album.

Previously, Bunny won three other Grammys. He has won Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG, Best Música Urbana Album for El Último Tour Del Mundo, and Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti. He has been nominated for 16 awards throughout his career.

To date, Bunny has released six studio albums. His most recent, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, was released on Jan. 5, 2025. On top of its Grammy nominations, it received 12 nominations at the Latin Grammy Awards as well.