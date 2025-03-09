The quarterback carousel in the NFL is beginning to heat up, with perhaps the biggest news of the offseason coming out on Saturday when it was revealed the Minnesota Vikings are unlikely to reunite with Sam Darnold in free agency. As a result, they have quickly been linked to soon-to-be released New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, leading to a stern warning from their star cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Rodgers first full season with New York did not go according to plan, as the team struggled mightily, posting just a 5-12 record, prompting them to completely overhaul their coaching staff and front office. The end result was the team informing Rodgers they would be moving on from him, and now that the Vikings are done with Darnold, Rodgers has suddenly become an option for them. If that happens, Gardner offered a bold prediction for this potential partnership.

“If Aaron goes to the Vikings, he might be #1 in all QB stats,” Gardner said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a post linking Rodgers to the Vikings.

Sauce Gardner worried about potential Aaron Rodgers, Vikings partnership

The Vikings offensive system is known for being notoriously quarterback friendly, which is a big reason why Darnold went from being a bust to the most coveted quarterback available in the league this offseason. Gardner seems to believe that Rodgers working with head coach Kevin O'Connell and star wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison would be bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024, which aren't necessarily bad numbers, but it's telling that the Jets lost 12 of their 17 games. Also, it's worth noting Rodgers had his own star wide receiver duo of Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams at his disposal. Rodgers would actually need to land with Minnesota first, but if he does, Gardner thinks the legendary passer would be in for a bounce back campaign.