No team in the NFL has gotten off to a more impressive start than the Green Bay Packers, who currently sit at 2-0 after last week's dominant home win over the Washington Commanders. The Packers' defense, aided by the shocking offseason addition of Micah Parsons, has looked like a potential juggernaut through two weeks, and the offense hasn't been far behind.

Making matters even more impressive for the Packers is the fact that they're doing this all while dealing with some key injuries, including to wide receiver Jayden Reed, who left the Commanders game with a broken collarbone.

Reed was injured on a play that ultimately didn't count, in which quarterback Jordan Love threw an absolute laser for what appeared to be a Green Bay touchdown, but was ultimately called back for a holding penalty.

Recently, Reed took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to react to the “what could have been” play.

“Sick this ain’t count that’s a dot,” wrote Reed, quote tweeting a post from a fan.

Sick this ain’t count that’s a dot 😭 https://t.co/sciyTDc7XC — j.reed11💂🏾 (@JaydenReed5) September 18, 2025

The good news for the Packers was that the missed opportunity ended up not mattering in the final result, as the team still beat last year's NFC runner-ups in convincing fashion.

Is this the year for the Packers?

Heading into this season, the Green Bay Packers were viewed by many to be a potential playoff team, but that all changed when the team brought in disgruntled Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons just days before the season began, suddenly vaulting the Packers into Super Bowl contender status seemingly overnight.

Thus far in 2025, the Packers have made good on those predictions, shutting down to electric offenses from a year ago in the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, the Packers' offense has also held up its end of the bargain, with Jordan Love playing some of the best football of his career through two weeks.

If the Packers can keep up a pace even remotely close to this for the rest of the season, there's a real chance that they can secure the number one seed in the NFC ahead of the playoffs.