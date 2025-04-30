After a strong showing in the 2025 NFL Draft, turning eight selections into ten players plus some future assets to boot, the Philadelphia Eagles still did their best to add some additional bodies to their roster in preferred free agency, signing eight players in the initial wave.

Now sure, some of these players may only end up coming to camp, but recall, if you will, that over the last decade or so, the Eagles have had multiple UDFAs have very successful careers in Philadelphia.

T.J. Edwards is now on his second long-term contract in Chicago with the Bears. Vince Papale had a Mark Wahlberg movie made about his unlikely story. And the combination of Trey Burton and Corey Clement? Well, they will never have to buy a drink in the City of Brotherly Love again after their Super Bowl heroics back in February of 2018.

Will any members of this year's class have a similar impact on the franchise? Maybe yes, maybe no, but there are a few players who should at least make a very good go at making the team, including Montrell Johnson, the undrafted running back who was widely considered draftable coming out of Florida. With needs at the position and a relatively empty depth chart, Johnson could make waves for the Eagles this fall.

The Eagles need deep depth at running back

As things presently stand, the Eagles have three running backs who are locks to make the team this fall: franchise player Saquon Barkley, free agent addition AJ Dillon, and Will Shipley, the do-it-all scatback out of Clemson.

Behind that trio, the Eagles have Tyrion Davis-Price, a third-round pick out of LSU of the San Francisco 49ers, and 2023 UDFA Lew Nichols, but if the Eagles want to have four runners to rotate through this fall, they aren't exactly stacked with options.

Enter Johnson, who was the dude for the Gators in a major way.

Standing 5-foot-11, 212 pounds, Johnson looked like he was destined for a breakout season in 2024 following an 817 rushing yard season in 2023, but after a midseason knee injury that required surgery, his numbers were down vs. expectations. In 10 games of action, Johnson recorded just 593 rushing yards on 100 carries to go with six rushing touchdowns. Factoring in his lack of receiving chops and his lack of production understandably led teams to drop Johnson down their boards, but when he was healthy both in 2023 and during his tenure at Louisiana, he was explosive, attacking linebackers between the tackles like a much bigger player.

A full year removed from surgery when the Eagles take the field later this year, Johnson should turn heads with his big, bruising style and may make some difficult decisions for Howie Roseman heading into the regular season, as his combination of 4.41 speed and power could make him an interesting long-term prospect for the Eagles heading into the future.

Montrell Johnson had a draftable grade from Lance Zierlein

While Johnson didn't hear his name called on Draft Weekend, with 20 backs being taken over the event's three rounds, that was more of a surprise than an expected outcome, with many talent evaluators, like NFL.con's Lance Zierlein, giving him a seventh round grade and a pro comp to Jacksonville Jaguars rusher Tank Bigsby, who actully led the team in rushing last season.

“Johnson’s running style is marked by violence on contact and all-fight-no-flight instincts. He’s a rugged interior runner who creates yards with good power and balance on contact but lacks a feel for lane development and creativity when he’s cornered,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s a more tempo-driven runner towards the B- and C-gaps and possesses the agility to sink and cut while keeping the run downhill. He’s not very elusive, but bullies open-field defenders with force to break tackles. Johnson is going to get what is there and run with consistent effort and toughness. He could compete for a role as a two-down backup.”

Historically speaking, running back has been one of the hardest positions to scout in the NFL, with so many coming into the league each year and a random Day 3 prospect seemingly popping off to become a 1,000-yard rusher every season. Technically, Johnson wasn't drafted, but this year's class was considered incredibly deep, with the Florida product far more likely to have been drafted last season when his numbers were better, but the crop of talent was considered weaker.

If the Eagles opt to only keep three running backs this fall, then Johnson might be on the outside looking in, but after bringing in another bruiser back for a top-30 visit, Texas' Jaydon Blue, Johnson could potentially fill a similar role moving forward without costing a draft pick.