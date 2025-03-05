What are the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest needs heading into 2025? What positions could they use an upgrade at, could add a new wrinkle to their schemes, or could simply bolster a position of need into the future?

Well, first and foremost, one question needs to be asked: who are the Eagles bringing back? With four big-name free agents, Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Zack Baun, and Mekhi Becton, who will all demand ten digits-per-year contracts moving forward, plus a number of young, quality reserves like Khari Blasingame, Isaiah Rodgers, Oren Burks, and Kenneth Gainwell all set to hit the open market.

Of that group, the most obvious return candidate is Zack Baun, who should be the Eagles' top priority to bring back in 2025. Standing 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Baun made a name for himself on special teams and as a situational rusher, but in 2024, he proved he could stuff the run like nobody's business, drop into coverage, and just generally dominate as an off-ball linebacker in Vic Fangio's scheme. While players like Burks and Nakobe Dean also played very well as off-ball linebackers in Fangio's scheme, teams don't typically let soon-to-be sixth-year players go when they are justifiably being compared to Luke Kuechly, which Baun was last fall.

So, assuming Baun is just back but Becton, Sweat, and Williams leave, the Eagles would have big needs at defensive end and tackle, which are both premium positions and offensive line depth – even if Tyler Steen should be able to fill the role – but what else? Well, they never really replaced Quez Watkins as a speed receiver, could use another h-back, tight end, or fullback to play a role in the run game, and will have to sign one player to compete for CB3, be that Rodgers or Darius Slay.

Fortunately, there are a few interesting players on the market who could help the Eagles moving forward, including a few who won't cost an arm and a leg to acquire. If the Eagles want to address their big free agents in-house and through the draft, this player could be an ideal addition to the offense heading into 2025.

Baron Browning, edge rusher, Cardinals

If the Eagles can retain Baun in free agency, their biggest need is likely edge rusher, with the trio of Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Bryce Huff simply too unproven to be relied upon for a reliable rush. While the spot across from Smith could theoretically be filled by a first-round pick in April, as the Eagles will be heavily linked to plenty of rushers over the next few months, if they want to sign a player in free agency to help ease that burden on a kid six months removed from clearing out their dorm room, they should strongly consider Baron Browning, the edge rusher who most recently played for the Arizona Cardinals.

Originally drafted in the third round by the Denver Broncos, Browning began his career playing inside linebacker for Vic Fangio back in 2021 when he was still the team's head coach. Coming out of Ohio State, Browning was highly touted for his abilities in space, but once Fangio was out, he underwent a sort of anti-Baun transition, putting his hand on the ground to become a force coming off the edge.

Over his next three seasons, 2.5 in Denver and eight games with the Cardinals, Browning amassed 11.5 sacks over 37 games, plus double-digit pressures in each of those seasons, plus 24 QB hits for his trouble, too. Browning found success in multiple different schemes and ultimately ended the year on a high note after falling out of the Broncos' rotation earlier in the season.

Now hitting free agency for the first time in his career, Browning is a tough player to judge based on his future financial prospects. PFF currently projects him to sign a one-year, $6 million deal largely because of his industry history, while other websites like NFL.com, ESPN, and CBS Sports all have him outside of the top-50 free agents in this year's class, which makes a long-term extension rather unlikely.

With that being said, it's not hard to identify what role Browning would play in Philadelphia, as even if he began his career playing inside as a large off-ball linebacker, he's not proven he can be an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme who can put two hands on the ground and charge the quarterback on obvious passing downs. It makes sense, right? Browning already knows what Fangio expects from his players, knows the coach's verbiage, and likely wants to win a Super Bowl at some point in his career, which Philadelphia can help him do.

Would it be easier to say the Eagles should sign Khalil Mack and really go for it? Sure, but Mack is going to want to get paid as well, and it's hard to see a world where the Eagles can outplay a team like the Buffalo Bills, who have similar Super Bowl odds. No, much like in 2024, the Eagles are going to have to hope they can bounce a line drive over the proverbial fence and get some extra value on the margins. If Browning can play like he did in 2023 but in Fangio's scheme, he would be a fantastic addition to the position grouping no matter how the Eagles address the position moving forward, be that in free agency, the draft, or by re-signing Sweat before he hits the open market.