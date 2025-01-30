The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl and facing the Kansas City Chiefs again. They had a dominant offensive performance in the first matchup two years ago but did not get the win. AJ Brown had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl 57.

For the Eagles to win the title, Brown will have to have a historic game. We have his bold predictions ready to go for the big game.

The Eagles could not pass the ball in their first two playoff games this year. Jalen Hurts had 259 passing yards total, and Brown had just three catches. They figured it out against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game with 246 passing yards, 96 of which went to Brown. The Ole Miss product actually had the identical stat line on Sunday that he did in Super Bowl 57; 6-96-1.

The Eagles must have a balanced offense to beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. AJ Brown's bold predictions will show whether he is a big part of the game.

AJ Brown leads the Eagles in receptions

The Eagles have an offense full of superstars that can help them win this game. Saquon Barkley has been running all over teams all year, and Dallas Goedert has had a great playoff run. But top receivers are highly paid for a reason, and AJ Brown must show them that reason in the Super Bowl. He will lead the team in receptions on Super Bowl Sunday.

Goedert led the Eagles with seven receptions against the Commanders, just slightly ahead of Brown. But the Chiefs have a dominant linebacker core and a secondary that can be beat. So Goedert could be shut down while Brown dominates the outside in this matchup. For Philly to win, they need to pass the ball effectively, and force-feeding Brown would be a way to start.

The receiver catches another Super Bowl touchdown

AJ Brown started the second quarter of Super Bowl 57 with a touchdown that gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead. While we won't put an exact time on a score, Brown will hit paydirt again.

He finally scored for the first time since the final regular-season game against the Commanders and should parlay that into more success. This postseason has been about his reading habits so far, but he can change that with a big Super Bowl.

Inner Excellence became an Amazon bestseller and a big part of Sunday night's Broad Street celebrations after Brown was caught reading it on the sideline during the Wild Card Round.

Brown spoke about how the book has helped him before and during games, and fans flocked to it. He must have a great Super Bowl to make Inner Excellence one of the most popular books in Philadelphia history.

The Chiefs win the Super Bowl despite a great game from AJ Brown

AJ Brown will be great in the Super Bowl. He has shown up to almost every big game of his career and is important to the Eagles' offense. There is no reason to believe that the Chiefs will lock him up, but you can trust Kansas City to do everything else in this game. Brown will have a similar game to his first Super Bowl, but the Chiefs will win again.

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row and will secure a third by beating the Eagles. Their offense is unstoppable in the postseason, and Patrick Mahomes is a wizard in the fourth quarter of playoff games. To win this game, Philly will have to get out to a big lead with their defense and passing game. But that hasn't happened to the Chiefs all season.

The Chiefs are -1.5 favorites over the Eagles, according to FanDuel. The money line is -130, and AJ Brown is +180 to score a touchdown.