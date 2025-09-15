The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a 20-17 road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in Week 2, but the postgame conversation centered less on the scoreboard and more on a heated verbal exchange between Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

With 1:13 left in the fourth quarter, as Philadelphia lined up in victory formation, Jones mocked Hurts for his limited passing numbers.

“You don’t even have 100 yard,” Jones said.

Hurts, unfazed, immediately shot back with an NSFW retort.

“We won the f*ckin game shut your a** up.”

#Chiefs player (I think Chris Jones): “You didn’t even have 100 yards.”#Eagles player (I think Jalen Hurts): “We won the f***** game. Shut your a** up.” pic.twitter.com/7exKNbrCod — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2025

The interaction was caught on FOX microphones and quickly caught fire on social media platforms.

Hurts did indeed cross the century mark, finishing with 101 passing yards on 15-of-22 completions, along with 15 rushing yards and a key fourth-quarter rushing touchdown. Jones, meanwhile, tallied two tackles, both for losses, but his comments pointed out the quarterback’s modest stat line in what was otherwise a hard-fought Eagles win.

The game itself was a tense battle dominated by turnovers and missed opportunities. Philadelphia struck first when Saquon Barkley broke free for a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the opening quarter. Kansas City answered in the second quarter with a 13-yard scramble into the end zone by Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 60 rushing yards in the first half, just three shy of his career high in a regular-season game. Kicker Jake Elliott drilled a 58-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to tie the contest 10-10 at halftime.

The second half swung on crucial mistakes by Kansas City. Early in the third quarter, the Chiefs failed to convert on a fourth-and-1 at the Eagles’ 35-yard line, and Philadelphia turned the short field into an Elliott 51-yard field goal to regain the lead. Later, Mahomes targeted Travis Kelce deep in the red zone, but Kelce bobbled the pass and rookie safety Andrew Mukuba intercepted it, returning it 41 yards. The Eagles capitalized with Hurts’ short-yardage touchdown via the “tush push” to extend the margin to 20-10 with under eight minutes to play.

Mahomes briefly renewed hope with a 49-yard touchdown strike to Tyquan Thornton late in the fourth quarter, trimming the deficit to three. However, Philadelphia’s offense, aided by Barkley’s nine-yard run and another successful “tush push,” bled the clock and sealed the win.

The defeat dropped Kansas City to 0-2 for the first time since 2014 and marked Mahomes’ third straight loss dating back to last season’s 31-10 defeat in Super Bowl LIX to these same Eagles. Missing suspended receiver Rashee Rice and injured rookie Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs struggled for offensive consistency, finishing with costly turnovers and empty possessions.

The win pushed the Eagles to 2-0, following a 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Next up, they take on the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 3.