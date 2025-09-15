The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 on Sunday afternoon. Patrick Mahomes is now 0-2 for the first time in his career, matching their loss total from the 2024 regular season already. The Chiefs started the season with a six-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which broke an incredible undefeated streak in one-possession games. The Ringer's Shiel Kapadia put out the stat after the loss to the Eagles.

“Chiefs last season in games decided by 7 points or fewer: 10-0. Chiefs this season in games decided by 7 points or fewer: 0-2,” Kapadia wrote.

Last year's streak continued into the playoffs, where Kansas City beat Buffalo by three points. It even dates back to the 2023 season, where they won three playoff games by seven or fewer points and finished the regular season with a one-point win. The Chiefs' loss in Brazil was the first time they lost a seven-point game in 15 opportunities. Now, it's two losses in a row.

The Chiefs' offense was stagnant for much of Sunday's game. When they needed to hit the deep pass to tighten the score with three minutes left, Mahomes hit Tyquan Thornton. But for much of the game, it was hard for Kansas City to move the ball. Mahomes made some plays with his legs, but a touchdown bouncing off of Travis Kelce's hands and turning into an interception was the overarching image of the matchup.

The Chiefs hit the road again in Week 3 to face the 0-2 New York Giants. Their offense came alive this week in a thrilling 40-37 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But Kansas City's defense was not the concern after Week 2. It was the offense that made them a contender so many years ago that let them down on Sunday.

Can Mahomes and Kelce re-ignite their connection to get on the winning side next Sunday?