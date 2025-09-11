After the Philadelphia Eagles lost 24-20 to the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener, concerns arose about WR A.J. Brown. Though he sustained a hamstring injury, he was not placed on the injured list.

On Thursday, Brown defused any concerns about his well-being, per Sportsradio 94 WIP.

Essentially, Brown explained the strategy that led him to get boxed in.

“I got zoned the entire game, I didn’t get one single man rep,” he said. “Obviously, there won’t be any separation. And I’m not hurt and I wasn’t a decoy. Just kind of how the game went.”

The problem was there before the start of the season. Brown experienced hamstring issues during Eagles training camp.

But decided to go ahead and play against the Cowboys. He finished the game with 8 yards on one reception.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are setting their sights on their highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

During the Super Bowl, Brown recorded 2 touchdowns on 10 receptions for a total of 139 receiving yards. The Eagles ended up defeating the Chiefs 40-22.

The pressure is on for the Eagles to contend for a repeat. To do so, players such as Brown must be in good standing.

The dynamism of A.J. Brown

In all, Brown is one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL. Best known for his strong physicality that enables him to maneuver past defenders after catching the ball.

Upon catching the ball, he can sprint like a running back, make all sorts of cuts, and reads the coverage well to his own advantage.

As a result, Brown has produced some notable stats. In 2022, he set an Eagles single season record with 1,496 receiving yards.

The following year, Brown became the first player in NFL history to have at least 125 receiving yards over six games.

Also, he is a three-time Pro-Bowler.