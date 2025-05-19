The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up their head coach after he led them to a Super Bowl title.

Nick Sirianni has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Birds, as reported by the team. He was entering the final year of his deal as one of the lowest-paid coaches in the NFL, and with this new contract, he'll now become one of the highest-paid HCs around.

“As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success,” said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie. “Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership.

Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

The Eagles had a tremendous 2024 season. They finished with a 14-3 record and breezed through the playoffs, capping off their run with a dominant Super Bowl victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sirianni took over as the Philly boss in 2021 and has led them to the playoffs in every season, including a pair of Super Bowl appearances. His 48-20 record is top-five in NFL history (70.6 winning percentage):

Top head coaches by regular-season winning percentage in NFL history (min. 4 seasons): Guy Chamberlin — 78.4%

John Madden — 75.9%

Vince Lombardi — 73.8%

George Allen — 71.2%

Nick Sirianni — 70.6% — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Impressive company for Sirianni. He's been a passionate, player-focused coach during his time in Philly, and while he's taken criticism at times, Sirianni has fully embraced the Eagles culture. He's the first coach in franchise history to lead the team to multiple Super Bowls.

Philadelphia shined on both sides of the ball in '24, and the addition of Saquon Barkley made a huge difference. Although he was quiet in the Super Bowl, Saquon balled out up until that point.

The Eagles roster remains intact, and Sirianni appears to be around for the long haul.