The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions after a dominant postseason capped off with a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

However, toward the end of the regular season, there was some reported animosity between star wide receiver AJ Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts. While the pass offense shined in the Super Bowl, that wasn't always the case in 2024, with Brown and Hurts not always seeing eye to eye.

During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Brown spoke out on the troubles he had with his QB1 at times but made it clear it all came from a competitive place given they both demand the best out of each other:

“I'd be sitting up here lying telling you we never had any issues,” Brown said. “We're two alphas who want to be the best, and demand greatness from each other and everyone around us. Some reports are true, some reports aren't. But me and him are good man. We just wanna be great. We push each other, and sometimes we bump heads, but that's normal. And don't nobody sweat it.”

“It's normal, but with the history of this team, with [Donovan] McNabb and [Terrell Owens], everything is magnified times ten, but that's not the case.”

The tension heated up in December when Brown said the Eagles must be better at throwing the football. Then franchise legend Brandon Graham heightened the tension when he said on a Philly radio station that Brown and Hurts were friends, but “things changed.”

Regardless of what happened, the past is the past and Brown is setting the record straight. What's most important is they figured out their issues and helped Philadelphia win their second championship in franchise history.

The drama, which was definitely blown out of proportion at times, doesn't matter anymore. The Eagles reached their No. 1 goal.