The 2025 NFL draft is coming right up, so trade rumors involving picks and notable players can be expected to be on a high in the lead-up to the event. As for the Philadelphia Eagles, one such rumor has been squashed by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who said that star wide receiver is not being shopped by the reigning Super Bowl champions amid speculations online.

“Contrary to internet speculation, the Eagles are not trading A.J. Brown,” Schefter wrote. “The star wide receiver signed a three-year extension a year ago this week.”

Brown was acquired by the Eagles in April of 2022 via a trade with the Tennessee Titans, who selected the former Ole Miss Rebels star wideout in the second round (51st overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. Right after the trade, the Eagles signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract.

A year later, Brown was inked by the NFC East division franchise to a three-year, $96 million contract extension. Philadelphia's investment in Brown paid off in the 2024 NFL season, which the Eagles ruled by winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy last February, ending the three-peat dreams of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The three-time Pro Bowler recently rode the wave of trade rumors involving his name by messing with fans on social media. In a video he shared via Instagram, Brown brandished a No. 11 New England Patriots jersey while saying “The wait is over.” However, he later revealed in the same video that the jersey was a Julian Edelman Pats uniform.

“Man, I just be playing,” Brown said to calm down Eagles fans. “I play too much, man.”

In the 2023 NFL season, his first with the Eagles, Brown went off for a career-high 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 88 receptions and 145 targets through 17 games.

The following year, he racked up 1,456 receiving yards to go along with seven touchdowns and a career-best 106 catches on 158 target across 17 contests. In 2024, Brown played in only 13 outings but managed to collect 1,079 receiving yards and seven scores on 67 receptions and 97 targets.

Brown will be turning just 28 years old in June, so the Eagles can continue to enjoy his prime years in the NFL, as they also look to defend their Super Bowl crown in 2025.