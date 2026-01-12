The Philadelphia Eagles will not be able to defend their title after being taken down by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card of the playoffs. In the end, it felt like the problems that plagued the Eagles all season came back to bite them in a win-or-go-home game, and it stemmed from the inconsistency on offense. Despite the problems on offense, the defense kept them in the game, and it was Quinyon Mitchell who showed up huge for the Eagles.

Mitchell was scored on at the beginning of the game, but from there, he was locked in. He finished the game with two interceptions and helped keep the Eagles alive, but the offense was not able to capitalize.

Nonetheless, Mitchell played a big game, and AJ Brown made sure to give the young player his props on a signed jersey from the wide receiver.

“All-Pro Q….Proud of you,” Brown wrote on the back of the jersey.

AJ Brown left this for Quinyon Mitchell at his locker “All-Pro Q….Proud of you” pic.twitter.com/2W7Eg3AVFg — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 12, 2026

Outside of the playoff game, Mitchell was named to the AP All-Pro team. He was the fifth cornerback to earn 1st-team All-Pro honors without an interception.

Mitchell had the 2nd-lowest defensive passer rating this year among 51 corners who were targeted at least 20 times. The Eagles' had one of the better defenses this season and they were led by the secondary. Unfortunately, the Eagles were not able to have that same success on offense, which led to their downfall.

Brown was very vocal about the offense and their shortcomings earlier this season, and he was adamant about getting the ball. To end the season, the Eagles did not perform well on offense, and it was a full circle moment when they needed a score late against the 49ers. Brown dropped a crucial pass on a third down but they were still able to keep their season alive after converting on fourth down.

On their next fourth down, Jalen Hurts threw the ball to Dallas Goedert in coverage, and the game was lost.