The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, but they certainly are not playing like one in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, for one, appeared to be out of his element, as he had a brutal multi-interception game against Los Angeles. Hurts threw not just one, not two, but three interceptions in the contest.

The third one happened in the fourth quarter after Hurts threw a pass on a 1st-and-10 that was intended for wide receiver AJ Brown, who had the ball in his hands but failed to secure it. Perhaps anticipating a big hit, Brown had the ball slipping out of his hands before it got picked off by Los Angeles cornerback Cam Hart for his first career NFL interception.

Cam Hart PICKS OFF Jalen Hurts as he throws his third INT 😳pic.twitter.com/po5cLPztkG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2025

It is indeed an ugly night for the Eagles, particularly in the ball security department. Hurts threw his first two interceptions in the second quarter, each recorded by defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and cornerback Donte Jackson. During the interception by Hand, the ball came out loose and was recovered by Hurts, only for the Eagles signal-caller to lose it on a fumble, thus adding to his turnover-filled evening.

Hurts only had two interceptions to go with 2,514 passing yards and 19 touchdowns on a 66. percent pass completion rate in the 2025 season entering Monday's date with the Chargers, but it surely was not that kind of night for the former Oklahoma Sooners star QB, who also had just five interceptions in the 2024 campaign.