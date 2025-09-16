While some will quibble with how the Philadelphia Eagles use AJ Brown on a week-to-week basis, from the number of targets he receives to the quality of routes he's asked to run, one fact is undisputed: No. 11 knows a thing or two about facing the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Arguably the Eages' best player, with a unique ability to get open, power through contact, and make plays even when covered up, when Brown takes the field, opposing defensive coordinator often place their best player on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage, with a little extra help shading his way to make Jalen Hurts think twice about throwing in that direction.

As a result, Brown has to know a thing or two about which cornerbacks are the best in the league, right? Well, Jordan Schultz certainly thought so, as, on his The Schultz Report, he asked the Pro Bowl receiver who are the five best corners in the game today, and received a very interesting collection of defenders.

“My number one corner in the league right now is Pat Surtain. I'm excited for that matchup,” Brown noted. “I have to go Jalen Ramsey. Jalen Ramsey is still considered one of the best in the league. I have to throw my young guy in, Quinyon, he's on my team. I truly feel like he's taken another step. Stingley from Houston. I don't really have a five.”

Article Continues Below

Now granted, the comments section of Schultz's video certainly didn't have trouble picking a fifth cornerback, as players like Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets, Christian Gonzalez of the New England Patriots, and Juan Thornhill of the Pittsburgh Steelers were all highlighted as potential options.

Fortunately, while that fifth spot may be disputed, one fact that isn't is that Brown's talent at wide receiver makes him a top-5 player in his own right. If the opportunity presents itself and the Eagles make a few tweaks to their offensive game plan, it's safe to assume Brown will be right back to his usual winning ways, reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth season in a row on the way to another deep playoff berth.