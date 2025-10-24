The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get their lick back against the New York Giants after losing to them two weeks ago, and they were probably hoping to have Brandon Graham on the field. The Eagles' defensive linemen recently came out of retirement, and though there may have been an expectation that he would play this week, he is listed as out, and it's not injury-related.

It makes sense that Graham isn't playing this week, as he probably needs to get back in some sort of shape after not playing for some time. When he does get back on the field, he should get back to being who he was in the past few seasons for the Eagles when they needed to get pressure on the quarterback.

On Graham's podcast, he shared a message as it was first announced that he was coming out of retirement, saying he has “no expectations” for his comeback and is “excited just to get after it.”

“Of course, I believe in the team,” Graham said on the podcast. “That's a big part of it, too. I think they got everything they need. I want to add more value.”

The Eagles added some help on the edge with Za'Darius Smith, but then he suddenly retired, leaving a hole at that position. Nolan Smith was then put on injured reserve last month with a triceps injury, and it was evident that the Eagles needed some help on the line.

Graham has now come out of retirement, and the hope is that he can fill the void that he once had control of. It's been an up and down season for the Eagles this season, but they've still been able to find ways to win games despite all of the outside noise, and things that have happened internally.