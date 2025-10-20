The Phildelphia Eagles were able to halt their losing streak on Sunday. Facing a feisty Minnesota Vikings squad, it was like a switch flipped in the defending champions. The ailing passing attack suddenly looked dominant, as Jalen Hurts finally connected with both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on multiple occasions.

Perhaps the biggest play of the game, though, happened in the waning moments of the game. Facing a third-and-nine with around a minute and forty left, the Eagles offense needed to get a first down. Sensing the urgency, Brian Flores called up one of his trademark blitzes to spook Jalen Hurts. Except… well, that didn't happen. Hurts deftly avoided the free rusher from the Vikings and found Brown on a pretty moonball to ice the game.

After the game, Nick Sirianni had nothing but praise for Smith. In particular, the Eagles head coach pointed to that final play of the game, calling it the most impressive play he's seen from the quarterback.

Article Continues Below

“I’m not sure I’ve ever been around that—where a quarterback has a perfect passer rating,” Sirianni said, per Albert Breer. “He made some great plays. His play to A.J. to seal the game, there was a guy free off the edge, he drifted away from it, laid it in there early. I told him I’ve seen him make a lot of good plays and that might have been the best play I’ve seen him make.”

Hurts was 19-for-23 on the day, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns. After weeks of struggles from the offense, Eagles fans felt great about watching this highly talented offense finally find their groove this season. Hurts' perfect passer rating is hopefully a sign of things to come for Philly in the upcoming games.

Next up for the Eagles is an early rematch against their division rivals, the New York Giants. In their previous outing, the Giants embarrassed Philly in a shocking 34-17 upset. The Eagles are looking to get their lick back and even the season series.