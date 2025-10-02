The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for their Week 5 home matchup against the Denver Broncos, but tight end Dallas Goedert’s sudden appearance on the injury report has raised concern. The veteran was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice with a knee issue, according to the team and multiple reports.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo took to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the news that caught fans off guard.

“#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert did not practice today with a knee injury.”

ESPN’s Tim McManus posted the official injury report graphic, confirming the Eagles tight end missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee issue. The update added to the growing concern about Goedert’s availability for Week 5.

“Eagles TE Dallas Goedert misses Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.”

The timing comes at a tough moment for the Eagles despite remaining unbeaten. The Goedert injury follows his absence back in Week 2 with a knee sprain. Though he returned in Weeks 3 and 4, logging more than 75 percent of the offensive snaps, the new setback raises questions about durability. The eight-year veteran has 12 receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns through three games on the 2025 season, ranking as one of Jalen Hurts’ most trusted red-zone targets.

Without him, Hurts may lean more on wideouts AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith or running back Saquon Barkley in passing situations. Backup tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson could also see increased snaps. The Eagles may even pivot toward their ground game, already one of the league’s most effective, to help offset the loss.

The Eagles practice injury report also listed defensive tackle Jalen Carter, linebacker Nakobe Dean, and tackle Lane Johnson as limited. Still, the 30-year-old tight end's status is the most significant storyline, given his importance to the offense and the fact he did not practice at all for Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

For the Eagles ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 showdown at Lincoln Financial Field against the Broncos, Goedert’s availability could affect the game plan. Head coach Nick Sirianni will likely wait until later in the week before finalizing the tight end’s status.