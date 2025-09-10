The Philadelphia Eagles are set for a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they have a few injuries to key players on offense. Dallas Goedert suffered a knee sprain in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, and his status seems up in the air, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.

“Dallas Goedert has a knee sprain that has his status vs. Kansas City up in air, per league sources. Team will see how he progresses this week. It is not believed to be long-term injury that will keep him sidelined for long — if at all. Goedert had a team-high 7 catches in Wk 1,” Shorr-Parks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The good news is that it seems like Goedert doesn't have a long-term injury, and they won't have to put him on injured reserve.

As for Landon Dickerson, he was seen practicing after dealing with a back injury. He played in Week 1, but he left the game early and was replaced by Brett Toth. It looks like Dickerson will be on the field against the Chiefs, and they will need him if they want to establish an advantage in the trenches. Dickerson underwent knee surgery on his meniscus in August, and he was able to make his way back for the start of the season.

This will be a highly anticipated matchup against the Eagles and Chiefs, but it looks like both teams will be dealing with injuries on offense. For the Chiefs, Xavier Worthy's status is up in the air after suffering a shoulder injury in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite the injuries on both sides of the ball, it should still be a good matchup, as the Eagles are looking to start the season 2-0, and the Chiefs want their first win of the season after losing in Week 1.