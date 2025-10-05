The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0, but with the rumors that have been coming out about them lately, you'd think something was wrong. Well, something is wrong, and it's been the lack of targets for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to start the season. Brown has been more vocal about it over the past few weeks, but Smith also feels the same way.

The only way to fix those problems is to come back next week and make it a priority to feed your receivers, and that's what Jalen Hurts did in the first half of their game against the Denver Broncos. Hurts found Smith for a 52-yard pass, which was the longest pass play of the season for the Eagles, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Jalen Hurts with a beautiful deep ball to DeVonta Smith! DENvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/i0w8Gm2jV7 — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not only has Smith been active early in the game for the Eagles, but Brown has seen a fair share of targets as well. Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown only had two receptions for seven yards. After the game, Brown made a cryptic social media post that said, “If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.”

Brown let it be known that the message wasn't directed to anybody in the organization, but he did let his frustrations boil over from the game. Later on in the week, Smith shared his thoughts about the offense so far this season, and it didn't seem like he was satisfied with their performances to start the season, while also showing his support for Brown.

“Things aren’t necessarily going our way offensively,” Smith said. “I don’t think nothing wrong with him wanting better in that situation,” Smith said. “I certainly feel the same way. Offensively, we need to be better.”

It looks like people within the organization have heard the chatter, and things are already looking better against the Broncos. The hope is that this can continue beyond this game as the season goes on.