The Philadelphia Eagles had their players sitting on the hot seat to start Super Bowl week. Every player, including star wide receiver DeVonta Smith, took part in the annual media day portion of game week.

But media day is unlike any question and answer session. Players and coaches often field out-of-the-blue questions. And for Smith, he ended up answering an odd “sacrifice” question.

Smith got asked if he would give up both of his national championships he won at Alabama to win a Super Bowl. What was Smith's response?

“Why I gotta give up my National Championships to take them down? I don't have to do that,” Smith joked to the reporter who asked him that.

Expand Tweet

Smith grabbed the 2017 and 2020 national championship alongside Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. That was during his freshman and sophomore campaigns, respectively. But he's searching for his first Super Bowl ring.

Super Bowl considered a homecoming for Eagles' DeVonta Smith

Smith and the Eagles will attempt to redeem themselves from their last Super Bowl appearance. They fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 down in Glendale, Arizona two years ago.

But for Smith, this big game appearance comes with a homecoming feel. He grew up one hour and 32 minutes north of the site of Sunday's game.

Smith is a native of Amite City, Louisiana. He emerged as a three-sport star in football, basketball and track and field for Amite High Magnet School. Smith became known for running a 10.67 time in the 100-meter dash on the track. But he established his most glistening resume on the football field.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound WR became the No. 1 overall prospect for the state of Louisiana's 2017 class, per 247Sports. He eventually joined Saban and Alabama as a prized five-star signing.

Now, Smith gets the chance to perform on the biggest stage of his football career in his home state. Smith is predicted to deliver a breakout evening on Super Bowl Sunday. But as he reminded the media day crowd, Smith isn't relinquishing his national title rings to make room for a Super Bowl one.