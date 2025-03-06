When news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles were re-signing Zack Baun to a new three-year, $51 million contract, it was met with universal praise throughout the City of Brotherly Love.

After years of ignoring the position, Howie Roseman signed a running back and a linebacker on back-to-back days after All-Pro years, and fans couldn't help but eat it up, celebrating the news while hopefully anticipating a serious push to successfully defend the Super Bowl.

Taking to his car to break down the decision on social media, FOX Sports personality/former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho celebrated the deal for both sides, as he believes it's a real win-win deal for both sides.

“Zack Baun finally got paid; let's talk about it. It is a good deal for both parties: it's a good deal for both parties. Great deal for Zack Baun; you go from making $1.5 million to $51 million, $34 million guaranteed. So let's talk about that. That is why it is great for the Eagles; it's basically a two-year, $34 million deal. Where does Zack Baun rank among linebackers? Fourth in average annual value at $17 million a year, behind Roquan Smith, Fred Warner and Tremaine Edmunds, and then Zack Baun. It's a great deal for the Eagles because you're only paying him $34 million guaranteed; Edmunds got $50 million guaranteed, Roquon got $60 million guaranteed, and Fred Warner signed his deal for $40 million guaranteed,” Acho explained.

“So it's a great deal for the Eagles, as you are only guaranteeing $34 million, which is basically saying, ‘Give us two more good years, Zack Baun, two more good years. Great deal for Zack Baun because you go from being an outside linebacker, special teams player making $1.5 million to now making switch the digits, $51 million. Great deal for the Eagles, great deal for Zack Baun, as Zack Baun has played one of the best linebacking years we have seen in the last 15 years. I would suggest since Luke Kuechly won Defensive Player of the Year I think it was the 2013 season. Win-win for both parties. Shout out to you, Baun: keep ballin'.”

On paper, giving Baun $51 million after roughly 1,000 snaps at his new position is a little daunting, as he wouldn't be the first player to go one-and-done on the defensive side of the ball – just ask Jason Babin. With that being said, Baun isn't getting $51 million over three, but instead $34 million over two or roughly $17 million per season. If Baun can match his play from 2024 to 2025 and beyond, it's safe to say he will be on a new deal before that third year kicks in, just like how Saquon Barkley was rewarded before him.