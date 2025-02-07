The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl week panic may very well be in the rearview after the team's recent update. Jalen Carter, who has been dealing with an illness, appears to be on track to play in Super Bowl 59.

Carter is reportedly “feeling much better” and was a full participant in Thursday's practice, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The second-year defensive tackle missed media participation in the middle of the week, and logged limited practices with the Eagles, so Friday's update should alleviate any concerns about his status for Sunday.

Carter earned a Pro Bowl selection in the 2024-25 NFL season, recording 42 tackles (12 for a loss), 16 QB hits, six pass deflections, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His presence on the Eagles defense has been paramount in the playoffs, and he should become a huge difference-maker against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles get positive updates on key defensive playmakers

Along with Carter, the Eagles should have their best veteran linebacker in Brandon Graham make a return to the field for the first time since Week 12. Graham suffered a triceps tear which was initially expected to keep him sidelined for the season, but the 15-year veteran has worked his way back for a chance to bring a Super Bowl back to Philadelphia.

“I feel good. No issues. I haven’t had too many problems,” Graham said on Wednesday, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk.

The Eagles finished the regular season as the NFL's top defense, holding opponents to 17.9 points per game. Despite losing linebacker Nakobe Dean to injury in the Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, the unit has been resilient throughout the playoffs to get to this point.

Carter at full health, coupled with Graham's long-awaited return is exactly what the Eagles coaching staff needed to see ahead of the Super Bowl weekend.