The NFL world was thrown into chaos on Monday night when news broke that the Indianapolis Colts were bringing in 44-year-old Philip Rivers for a workout. Rivers, who hasn’t played since the 2020-21 season, suddenly became the center of attention as talk of an improbable comeback took over the league. That surprise development became a major talking point during ESPN’s broadcast of Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, where Joe Buck and Troy Aikman couldn’t help but wonder who else might realistically return to the field.

Buck floated the idea that the Eagles, currently dealing with notable offensive line struggles, should consider calling longtime Eagles star Jason Kelce. The suggestion quickly gained traction when Aikman co-signed the idea on air.

“I would be surprised if they haven't already at some point this year,” said Aikman on the broadcast. “I think I'd be knocking on his door every week to try to get him to come back. He can still do it.”

Troy Aikman on the idea of the Eagles calling Jason Kelce to come out of retirement: "I would be surprised if they haven't already… I think I'd be knocking on his door every week to try to get him to come back. He can still do it." #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/7d7fc27Ws1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 9, 2025

The conversation came during the Eagles’ Monday night matchup against the Chargers, but the buzz surrounding Rivers’ potential return overshadowed even that.

It also wouldn’t be the first time Philadelphia brought a familiar face out of retirement this season. Earlier this year, two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham returned to the roster after briefly stepping away.

Since retiring in 2023 after 13 seasons anchoring the offensive line, Kelce has taken on a prominent role at ESPN and continues to expand the reach of his wildly popular New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Travis Kelce.

Still, with Rivers suddenly back in the mix and Aikman giving the idea national oxygen, the possibility of Kelce returning, however remote, will remain a topic Eagles fans would like to rave on.