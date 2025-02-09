The Philadelphia Eagles will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years on Sunday. Philadelphia is attempting to even the series between the teams after losing the championship to KC in 2022. While the Eagles have enjoyed their share of success over the course of GM Howie Roseman’s long tenure, the Chiefs’ sustained excellence is in the executive’s head.

The Eagles hope to win the second title in franchise history on Sunday. But Roseman acknowledged that Philadelphia envies the Chiefs. “We're striving to be a team like that, that plays like them. Playing for a three-peat is unbelievable,” he said via Judy Battista on NFL.com.

Roseman has done well putting together a team that can compete for a championship. The Eagles’ defense experienced a massive turnaround, finishing as the league’s top unit in 2024 thanks in part to free agent acquisitions like Zack Baun and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman yearns for Chiefs-level success

On the offensive side of the ball, Roseman was behind one of the biggest offseason signings in all of football when the Eagles landed Saquon Barkley. The veteran running back led the league in rushing yards this season and has helped power Philly to the Super Bowl.

While the Eagles are representing the NFC in the title game after eliminating the Washington Commanders in the Conference Championship, Roseman recognizes that the ultimate goal is putting together the type of program that Kansas City boasts.

The Chiefs are in the midst of a dynasty. They’re appearing in their fifth Super Bowl in six years. They have a chance to become the first team to win three straight rings. A victory would give Kansas City four titles in six years. It’s rarified air.

“If you keep getting good players upon good players with good character, you'd have a chance every year in the NFL,” Roseman said per NFL.com.

While that type of run comes with other issues, like officiating conspiracies and general fan hatred, those are good problems to have for a GM because it means you’re dominating the league. Roseman hopes the Eagles take a step toward a similar sustained excellence on Sunday.