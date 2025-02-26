After seemingly hitting the jackpot in the 2024 NFL season, with almost all of their big swings connecting in major ways, the Philadelphia Eagles may soon have to pay the piper for their incredible success in terms of free agency, where multiple key Super Bowl contributors could be off to greener – as in money – pastures.

Now granted, every team makes changes in the offseason, as there has never been a team in modern NFL history that brought back the exact same 53 players from one season to the next. But at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, Howie Roseman used some of his team to lay out a plea for fans to stick with him along the journey, as the team absolutely has a plan, even if they will have to say goodbye to a few familiar faces along the way.

“It may look different — some of the moves that we may have to make here may not be what are necessarily on other peoples' minds. …It's probably not going to look like maybe the conventional wisdom thinks it should look. I would just ask our fans to just have patience throughout the offseason. The offseason doesn't stop in free agency. The offseason doesn't stop in the draft,” Roseman said via Berman.

“I'm not anticipating a lot of change in jerseys at our stadium over next year. I'm not saying that …But I think at the end of the day, too, to expect that it's going to look exactly like it looked when we walked off the field three weeks ago it was, that's probably not fair.”

Discussing the matter further, Roseman noted that after hitting it big with free agent additions last season, the Eagles now has to make some tough decisions with impending free agents, none of whom he extended during the offseason for one reason or another.

“We felt like the opportunity was in last year’s free agency to sign some guys who could make a difference for our team, knowing that this year was going to be mostly maintenance and trying to get guys back. Obviously, the play of a bunch of those guys is now affecting some of our decisions,” Roseman said via Berman.

“To put us in a box and say we're not going to pay because we historically have not done that, part of what we do is evolve. We look at things and see how they're affecting the team, see how they're affecting the league, and our place in that.”

Would the Eagles have been better off extending a player like Zack Baun during the season instead of waiting for him to become an All-Pro and demand a much richer contract? Most definitely, but the Eagles made it a point for everyone to focus on the task at hand, winning the Super Bowl, and now that said goal has been accomplished, they have to pay up for a job well done or say goodbye to some of the building blocks who got them there.