Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter started the season on a controversial note after spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just six seconds into their opening game.

He was immediately ejected from the game but luckily escaped suspension.

In Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Carter contributed three quarterback hits and two tackles, playing 48 of 60 snaps. He, however, also hurt his shoulder during the game. He is reportedly questionable for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

But Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said it's not a cause for concern, saying it's “not going to slow him down too much,” according to a report from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank.

Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni, meanwhile, said the 24-year-old Carter has been “working his butt off,” not to heal his shoulder but “to be in the best shape of his life.”

“We know that if we're in great shape, then we can play with relentless effort and we can play with great detail,” said Sirianni, as quoted by The Athletic's Zach Berman.

Article Continues Below

“That’s always a work in progress for every player throughout the year, just to get yourself into game shape. Getting yourself into game shape and then maintaining it because there is no substitute for the games. You can run as many gassers as you want, or be on the versa-climber, or the bike as much as you want, but there is no substitute for playing in the game. You get in better shape as you play.”

Carter has struggled with his conditioning in training camp after an impressive sophomore campaign in 2024. He tallied 25 solo tackles and was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team. He also won his first Super Bowl ring.

Sirianni, who recently heaped praise on quarterback Jalen Hurts, underscored the importance of optimal preparation in staying fit, especially for a young player like Carter.

“That's what you're trying to focus on. Whether we do long drives or whether we do a conditioning drill as far as the way we play, because there's no substitute for playing live scenarios. You just try to simulate that as much as you possibly can,” added Sirianni.