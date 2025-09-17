The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams meet for a massive Week 3 contest. This is a rematch of the playoffs last season, when these two teams met in chilly Philadelphia for a chance to go to the NFC Championship. The Eagles won, which propelled them to a Super Bowl victory.

The winner of this game will improve to 3-0, but a loss would not be a season killer at all. Both teams are talented, and you could make an argument that they are two of the three best teams in the NFC right now. The Eagles are hoping they can be at full strength when they take on the Rams this Sunday.

The Eagles had some players show up on the injury report for this week.

Stars Dallas Goedert and Jalen Carter were limited, highlighting the group. Backup Quarterback Tanner McKee was also limited, while running back Will Shipley did not practice.

Article Continues Below

Goedert did not play against the Chiefs in the SB rematch in Kansas City. He injured his knee against the Dallas Cowboys on Opening Night. He has a chance to return this week, which would be a huge plus for him and the Eagles. Goedert led the team in targets and catches in Week 1 with seven. He is a big part of the offense and gives Jalen Hurts a Red Zone threat. The Eagles are a better team with him on the field.

As for Carter, he returned against the Chiefs and made an impact. He finished with two tackles and one tackle for loss in the win. He also ended with three QB hits in his first game of the year. The spitting incident with Dak Prescott almost hurt the Eagles in Week 1 but they were able to gut out a four-point win.

This weekend's game could be a preview of a playoff game.