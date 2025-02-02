The Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Super Bowl 59 with the news that Lane Johnson said he won’t retire. Also, is Saquon Barkley the real MVP? And Jalen Hurts purchased custom gifts for his teammates, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

I’m told Jalen Hurts gifted his teammates a custom pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones before heading to NOLA for Super Bowl LIX! 🎧🔥

Therefore, it seems like Hurts is fond of buying gifts for his teammates. Why not try to get them in the mood to protect him before the big game arrives?

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is gift giver

Back before Christmas, Hurts teamed up with Barkley and purchased golf carts for the offensive linemen. The sides of the carts had the players’ names and numbers on them.

Perhaps Hurts paid attention to the comments of ESPN’s Chris Carlin back in the summer, according to insidetheiggles.com.

“I worked in Philadelphia,” Carlin said. “I know the town pretty well. There were some things going on there with Jalen Hurts in that locker room in terms of guys not loving how he handled himself after they went to the Super Bowl. And after he got paid. There are some fences for Jalen Hurts to mend in that (locker) room. The talent level is fantastic. I worry about that being a situation that can blow up at any moment and I think if it does, it’s gonna get ugly.”

For the Eagles to roll like they have this season, Hurts mended those fences. He already had the support of Johnson, according to his preseason comments on The Rich Eisen Show via cbssports.com.

“Just this offseason, he's really done a good job of bonding with his teammates,” Johnson said. “I feel like the connection has definitely grown. A really big offseason. The work ethic has never been an issue. Tremendous worker. But (he's) just becoming a more vocal leader. … Him reaching out to guys, and creating these bonds in the offseason … He's gone out of his way to connect with his teammates, and we've felt that.”