The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for war early in the season. Week 2 of their 2025 campaign has the defending Super Bowl champions squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's a rematch of the 2024 Super Bowl, where Philly dismantled Kansas City en route to their second championship in franchise history.

Their first game of the season was a bit rough, though, and it's mainly due to a big loss on their defensive line. Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected against the Dallas Cowboys after spitting at quarterback Dak Prescott. Without the big man in the middle, the Eagles had a noticeably harder time against the supposedly one-dimensional offense of the Cowboys.

With Carter evading a suspension, the Eagles star will be suiting up against their cross-conference rivals. With that in mind, Philly legend Jason Kelce guarantees that the team will have a much better performance on that end of the ball.

Without Carter clogging up the trenches, the Cowboys' supposedly weak rushing attack was able to gash the Eagles' defense, at least for a few quarters. Javonte Williams suddenly found a piece of his past form, scoring two rushing touchdowns and being a menace against Philly. The Eagles were able to contain Williams after the rain delay, but it was pretty clear that the Eagles defense was just a completely different beast with Carter on the line.

The Eagles could definitely use Carter back in their game against the Chiefs. With Xavier Worthy likely out for the game and Rashee Rice still serving his suspension, Kansas City might start leaning more on their rushing attack. They have a solid one-two punch from the backfield, as veteran Kareem Hunt and youngster Isaiah Pacheco share snaps at the RB position. Even with the Chiefs' preference to pass the ball, without their two best wide receivers, the team will probably pound the rock more than they usually do.

Even if the Chiefs end up sticking to their pass-heavy scheme, having a block magnet like Carter down the middle will help them in defending the pass. Carter's presence will open up opportunities for the Eagles' pass rush to get home.