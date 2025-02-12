The Philadelphia Eagles put together an absolutely dominant Super Bowl performance, thoroughly outplaying the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 win that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score suggests. While the Eagles’ defense was the story of the game, as the unit grounded the Chiefs offense, holding Patrick Mahomes in check, Jalen Hurts deserves praise for an excellent outing that earned him Super Bowl MVP honors.

The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Oklahoma. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked if he envisioned the tremendous success the quarterback would have when they drafted him. “Absolutely. We were obsessed with getting Jalen. We saw his potential and we thought this is exactly the way it would be, honestly. The guy is very special. He’s got the clutch gene,” Lurie said via NBC’s John Clark on X.

Hurts was a difference maker for the Eagles offense in the championship. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Hurts also added 72 rushing yards and another score on the ground. The rushing yards are a Super Bowl record for a quarterback as Hurts surpassed his own mark of 70 yards from Super Bowl 57.

Jalen Hurts has been clutch for the Eagles

When the Eagles lost to the Chiefs two years ago, it wasn’t because Hurts didn’t show up. He threw for 304 yards to go along with those 70 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns in the 38-35 defeat. And Hurts shined once again when the Eagles avenged that loss on Sunday.

Since slamming the door on a Chiefs three-peat, the Eagles and Philly fans have been celebrating hard. Like many Super Bowl winners before him, Hurts went to Disney World after the victory. But he was back in New York the following day for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Hurts joined Saquon Barkley and the Eagles’ offensive line on the show where the group was encouraged to shotgun a beer. While the lineman and the running back gamely chugged away, Hurts opted to spray his suds on Landon Dickerson. Perhaps it’s been a bit too much partying for Philadelphia.

Hurts had a somewhat down season in 2024, throwing for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He did, however, add 630 rushing yards and 14 additional scores on the ground. Many of those touchdowns came way of the Brotherly Shove or Tush Push, which could possibly face a ban by the NFL.

Despite a slight drop in regular season production, Hurts was at his best in the biggest games. Now he’s entered an extremely exclusive club, joining Joe Namath and Joe Montana as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to win a college National Championship and a Super Bowl title.