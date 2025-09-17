After expressing his frustrations with how the Tush Push narrative has clouded the Philadelphia Eagles' success in 2025, Jordan Mailata took things a step further on his weekly 94 WIP show, accusing other teams of outright sabotaging Jalen Hurts and the offense.

That's right, sitting down with Eliot Shorr-Parks and Spike Eskins on The Jordan Mailata Show to talk about the win in Week 2, the Australian offensive tackle accused not just the Kansas City Chiefs but also the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders of “mimicking” Hurts' cadence, which is a penalty under the NFL's rules.

“…and try not to jump off sides or false start. Again, I think it's pretty rich for them to say that we're false-starting, especially right after the game, when you're lining up in the neutral zone,” Mailata revealed. “And I thought mimicking the cadence is a penalty… They're yelling our cadence out. The Chiefs were doing it… Green Bay does it. Green Bay does it a bunch. Commanders did it. Man, a lot of teams do it.”

While the Eagles do prepare for opposing teams using their cadence against them, as Mailata noted, they have informed officials of the potential penalty to no avail. As a result, the fact that opponents are crying foul on the Tush Push is “rather rich” after a loss, as they, too, are looking for competitive advantages.

” But I just think it's rich. You don't see us. I mean, this is the first time I'm bringing it up. You don't see us saying, Oh, they're calling out our cadence. They're lining up offsides. If they line up offsides, I'm still getting that first down on that play,” Mailata noted. “They're trying to find a way to stop the play, which I can commend and respect. But at the same time, let's not cry wolf. Let's not do that. Let's not do all that because to me it's rich. Is that a fair point? If you're going to cry wolf at least and say that we false start, you're lining up off sides.”

Is it right for the Tush Push to get some scrutiny? Yes, especially when there are images and videos of the play being executed against the letter of the law. But as Mailata noted, there are potential penalties on almost every play, with teams doing things the “right way” also lining up offsides or using extracurricular tactics to try to gain a competitive advantage. If opposing teams are going to complain about what the Eagles do, it sure sounds like Mailata is willing to do the same.