The football community is mourning following the death of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Kevin Johnson, a tragedy that has cast a somber shadow across the league.

News of Johnson’s passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from former teammates, coaches, and fans throughout the football world.

Johnson, 55, lost his life on Wednesday in a violent incident at a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles. Authorities confirmed his death Wednesday morning as details emerged from an early investigation.

The retired defensive lineman played for the Eagles during the mid-1990s and later spent a season with the Oakland Raiders. He entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection in the 1993 NFL Draft out of Texas Southern University. Over the course of his career, he had stints with multiple organizations and later found success in the Arena Football League.

According to a report from the Associated Press, law enforcement responded to a distress call near an overpass in the Willowbrook neighborhood, where Johnson was found unconscious.

The report stated the L.A. County Medical Examiner determined Johnson died from “blunt head trauma and stab wounds” and the case has been officially classified as a homicide.

Johnson was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near East 120th Street. Authorities believe he had been living at the encampment at the time of his death. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues to lead the investigation.

Former teammates and friends have linked Johnson’s later-life struggles to cognitive decline consistent with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). His story underscores the ongoing challenges faced by many journeyman players who exit the league without long-term medical or financial support.

During his NFL career spent primarily in Philadelphia, Johnson recorded 54 tackles, seven sacks, and a defensive touchdown. He later won an Arena Bowl championship with the Orlando Predators and remained a respected figure among his peers.

No suspects have been identified. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to come forward as the investigation remains active.